West Ham fans react to Adrian’s performance vs Chelsea

10 December, 2017 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham secured a stunning 1-0 win over Chelsea yesterday and the fans were very impressed with Adrian’s performance.

The Spaniard has started the last two matches for the Hammers and the fans are already urging the manager to drop Joe Hart permanently.

The Manchester City stopper joined West Ham on loan during the summer and he was the club’s first choice keeper up until last month. However, Moyes’ decision to give Adrian a chance has proven to be a masterstroke.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has taken full advantage of Hart’s dip in form and it will be tough for the England international to get back into the starting lineup now.

Hart joined West Ham so that he can play regularly before the World Cup and he will be worried about the current situation. It will be interesting to see whether Hart can improve himself and force his way back into Moyes’ plans anytime soon. The England keeper is earning around £120k-a-week at West Ham according to reports.

