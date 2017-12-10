West Ham fans react to Adrian’s performance vs Chelsea

West Ham secured a stunning 1-0 win over Chelsea yesterday and the fans were very impressed with Adrian’s performance.
The Spaniard has started the last two matches for the Hammers and the fans are already urging the manager to drop Joe Hart permanently.
The Manchester City stopper joined West Ham on loan during the summer and he was the club’s first choice keeper up until last month. However, Moyes’ decision to give Adrian a chance has proven to be a masterstroke.
The 30-year-old Spaniard has taken full advantage of Hart’s dip in form and it will be tough for the England international to get back into the starting lineup now.
Hart joined West Ham so that he can play regularly before the World Cup and he will be worried about the current situation. It will be interesting to see whether Hart can improve himself and force his way back into Moyes’ plans anytime soon. The England keeper is earning around £120k-a-week at West Ham according to reports.
Here is what the West Ham fans had to say about Adrian on Twitter.
Feels like a real team with him back.
And that’s why he should remain our first choice!!!
I don’t think Moyes can play Hart over @AdriSanMiguel. He’s clearly to boy in our squad. Love live the king! ⚒⚒⚒
This man has to start all games so much confidence and that runs through the team in the last 2 games the whole team has put so much effort in that’s all we ask #COYI
Make sure he plays
With hart in poor form and butland conceding 5,he could even be on that plane
West hams no. 1. Always.
I would be a happy man if I never saw Joe Hart in a West Ham shirt ever again. Adrian is our man and anybody who thinks otherwise is a moron.
Imagine how many more points West Ham would have had they dropped Joe Hart earlier? Looool
