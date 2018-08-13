West Ham fans react on Twitter as Edimilson Fernandes joins Fiorentina on loan

West Ham have sanctioned the move for Edimilson Fernandes to join Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed on their official website.
The 22-year-old central attacking midfielder joined the Hammers in the summer of 2016 and made 48 appearances for the club in all competitions.
According to reports from Football London, the Hammers have recouped £1m in a loan fee as the 22-year-old heads to Italy to link up with Stefano Pioli.
West Ham signed Carlos Sanchez from the Viola on transfer deadline day on a two year contract, but Fernandes’s move will be independent of that move.
Fiorentina will have option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
West Ham are divided in opinion about the player who made 14 appearances in the Premier League last season. He has struggled badly with injuries and made just one appearance in pre-season.
The Hammers fans took to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Absolute madness
— Damien Lucas (@damienlucas) August 13, 2018
A midfielder who can run, has a bit of pace about him is allowed to leave whilst we have the slowest midfield In Europe still at the club.
— P (@paulholland1987) August 13, 2018
Don’t really understand why we have let him leave on loan tbh, but there you go!
— Rob Waldon WHUFC ⚒ (@RobWaldon) August 13, 2018
Good luck Edi
— Joseph (@Joseph45946844) August 13, 2018
Another midfielder who can run – gone lol
— paolodi (@paolodi3) August 13, 2018
We got rid of Edi for carlos Sanchez… just when things were looking up
— oscar (@lethal_lanzini) August 13, 2018
West Ham started their 2018-19 campaign on Sunday with a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool away to Anfield in the Premier League.