Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react on Twitter as Edimilson Fernandes joins Fiorentina on loan

West Ham fans react on Twitter as Edimilson Fernandes joins Fiorentina on loan

13 August, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have sanctioned the move for Edimilson Fernandes to join Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed on their official website.

The 22-year-old central attacking midfielder joined the Hammers in the summer of 2016 and made 48 appearances for the club in all competitions.

According to reports from Football London, the Hammers have recouped £1m in a loan fee as the 22-year-old heads to Italy to link up with Stefano Pioli.

West Ham signed Carlos Sanchez from the Viola on transfer deadline day on a two year contract, but Fernandes’s move will be independent of that move.

Fiorentina will have option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

West Ham are divided in opinion about the player who made 14 appearances in the Premier League last season. He has struggled badly with injuries and made just one appearance in pre-season.

The Hammers fans took to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

West Ham started their 2018-19 campaign on Sunday with a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool away to Anfield in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday
Chris Sutton slams Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata on Twitter

About The Author

johnblake