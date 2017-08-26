Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans call for Bilic to go after crushing Newcastle defeat

26 August, 2017 English Premier League, West Ham

West Ham fans have hit out at manager Slaven Bilic after their team crashed 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday.

The result leaves the Hammers rooted to the foot of the Premier League having conceded ten goals in their three games this season.

Goals by Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave newly-promoted Newcastle their first victory of the season and cranked up the pressure on Bilic.

Defeats by Southampton and Manchester United in their opening two games sparked rumours that Bilic’s position was under threat, with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez ironically tipped as the man to replace him.

West Ham flirted with relegation last season and the club’s fans appear to have run out of patience with their manager.

Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to the Hammers’ latest defeat.

