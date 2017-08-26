West Ham fans call for Bilic to go after crushing Newcastle defeat

West Ham fans have hit out at manager Slaven Bilic after their team crashed 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday.
The result leaves the Hammers rooted to the foot of the Premier League having conceded ten goals in their three games this season.
Goals by Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave newly-promoted Newcastle their first victory of the season and cranked up the pressure on Bilic.
Defeats by Southampton and Manchester United in their opening two games sparked rumours that Bilic’s position was under threat, with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez ironically tipped as the man to replace him.
West Ham flirted with relegation last season and the club’s fans appear to have run out of patience with their manager.
Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to the Hammers’ latest defeat.
Sack Bilic tonight
— Luke ⚒ (@lukejessop16) August 26, 2017
Bilic had done enough to still be manager this season. But he needed to learn from mistakes and it's got even worse. He needs to go
— Ryan (@RyanWHU16) August 26, 2017
Well done to the travelling support. Three games, three defeats. Can someone put a case to keep Bilic?
— Scott Bowman ⚒ (@ScottyBowman6) August 26, 2017
1st season was built on an inherited back line from Allardyce
Slav had last season at Boleyn and now we are seeing the true Bilic
— ⚒ DAVE G ⚒ #BradyOut (@goodyhammer1) August 26, 2017
Bilic is clueless. Hoofing the ball, unorganised. Best squad in years and we're the same as last year, 1 common thing, Bilic. #Bilicout
— Ricky Burr (@RickyBurr_1) August 26, 2017
The warning signs have been there since the end of Bilic first season, enough is enough, time to go Slav, penny 4 ur thoughts? @davidgold
— Ross Goodey (@rd_goodey) August 26, 2017
I'm waiting for the "we played our hearts out speech" from Bilic. No excuses. We are crap. If he can't manage a team effectively then go.
— Killer Heels (@KillerHeels_UK) August 26, 2017
If we keep Bilic up until even Christmas, the damage will have already been done. We'll go down if we don't get rid.
— ⚒Aaron Little⚒ (@AJL_89) August 26, 2017
@davidgold 79 League games under Bilic. 125 GOALS CONCEDED! What a joke.
— Tony Wilton (@twilton3) August 26, 2017