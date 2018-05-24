West Ham eyeing up a move for Salomon Rondon

West Ham are interested in signing the West Brom forward Salomon Rondon.
The Venezuelan is too good for the Championship and he is expected to leave the Baggies following relegation.
As per the reports, West are looking to reunite the player with Manuel next season. The Chilean has worked with the player at Malaga before.
Rondon has £16m post-relegation release clause in his WBA contract and if West Ham decide to trigger his buyout, it could prove to be a massive bargain.
The 28-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League and he would be a major upgrade on the likes of Hernandez and Carroll.
West Ham could use a physical presence like him up front and the Venezuelan could be a leading star for the Hammers under the guidance of Pellegrini. The Chilean manager is well aware of Rondon’s strengths and he should be able to bring the best out of the WBA star.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. The likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are keen on the player as well.