West Ham eyeing up a move for Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone

West Ham United are interested in the Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone.
The 24-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Aston Villa and the Championship outfit are keen on signing him as well. Manager Steve Bruce has expressed his desire to sign Johnstone on several occasions this season and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.
Johnstone is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore United could look him sell him permanently in January. West Ham have the financial resources to beat Aston Villa in their pursuit of the player.
West Ham are hoping to sign him as a replacement for Joe Hart. The England keeper is expected to return to Manchester City at the end of the season after failing to impress during his loan spell.
Unless Aston Villa manage to secure promotion to the Premier League, it could become difficult to hold on to Johnstone or sign him permanently. West Ham are a more attractive option for the player and he could become their number one instantly.
The Hammers wanted to replace Adrian as their number one in the summer and therefore Johnstone would certainly get a chance to earn his place as the club’s first choice keeper.