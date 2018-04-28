West Ham eyeing up a move for Jonny Evans

West Ham will look to sign Jonny Evans from West Brom at the end of this season.
The Baggies are set to go down after a horrendous season and the former Manchester United defender has a release clause that will allow him to leave for £3 million in the event of relegation.
As per the reports, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Leicester, Everton are also interested in the experienced centre back. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with the player earlier in the season as well.
The 30-year-old defender has proven himself to be a solid midtable player and West Ham could certainly benefit from signing him.
Evans would add experience and some much-needed depth to their side. Furthermore, the WBA star will bring leadership qualities along with him as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can convince the player to join. It is clear that Evans will have plenty of options to choose from this summer.
Whoever manages to sign the former United defender will have gotten themselves a tremendous bargain.