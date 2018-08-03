West Ham eyeing up a move for Andre Gomes

West Ham are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this summer.
The Portuguese international is frustrated with the lack of regular first team action at Camp Nou and he has been linked with a move away.
It seems that Pellegrini is ready to provide Gomes with an exit route. Apparently, Valencia are interested in re-signing the player as well.
The Hammers have added plenty of creativity to their side this summer but Lanzini’s injury could force them to look for another midfielder. Gomes could be an ideal addition for them.
The former Valencia midfielder is a top-class talent and if he manages to regain his confidence under Pellegrini, he could prove to be a major bargain.
Gomes could transform West Ham’s attack alongside the likes of Anderson, Arnautovic and Yarmolenko.
Reports claim that the player is open to a move to London. It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can agree on a fee with the Spanish champions now.