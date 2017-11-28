West Ham eyeing Russian striker Fyodor Smolov

West Ham are looking to add to their squad when the transfer window re-opens in January and the Russian striker Fyodor Smolov is apparently a target.
According to Daily Mail, David Moyes wants the 27-year-old to lead the line for West Ham this season.
Smolov has been a key player for Krasnodar this season and he has managed to score 12 goals in 14 games for club and country this season.
As per the report, the likes of Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen are both keen on the Russian as well.
Daily Mail believe that Smolov is open to a move from Krasnodar in January and he is interested in joining a London club in particular. The player is fluent in English and therefore settling into English football should not be too tough.
The likes of Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge are options for Moyes as well but Smolov is thought to be his number one target.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers make a move for the player in January. Moyes will have to find a way of accommodating both him and Chicharito if the deal goes through.
The former Manchester United striker was signed as the club’s first choice striker in the summer and he is unlikely to accept a backup role now.