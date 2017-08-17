Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham exit for Snodgrass, Leeds United return possible

West Ham exit for Snodgrass, Leeds United return possible

17 August, 2017 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Robert Snodgrass has been told he can leave West Ham, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old joined the Hammers from Hull City last January for £10.2 million on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The midfielder failed to score in 15 Premier League appearances for the London side last season.

His performances for West Ham were in stark contrast to his time at Elland Road with Leeds United.

Snodgrass scored 41 goals in 187 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, before moving to Norwich City in the Premier League in 2012.

The Scotland international’s availability sparked a flurry of posts on social media, with some Leeds fans imploring Snodgrass to return to Yorkshire.

Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to the news.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Southampton striker on loan

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).