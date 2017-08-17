West Ham exit for Snodgrass, Leeds United return possible

Robert Snodgrass has been told he can leave West Ham, either on loan or on a permanent basis.
The 29-year-old joined the Hammers from Hull City last January for £10.2 million on a three-and-a-half year deal.
The midfielder failed to score in 15 Premier League appearances for the London side last season.
His performances for West Ham were in stark contrast to his time at Elland Road with Leeds United.
Snodgrass scored 41 goals in 187 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, before moving to Norwich City in the Premier League in 2012.
The Scotland international’s availability sparked a flurry of posts on social media, with some Leeds fans imploring Snodgrass to return to Yorkshire.
Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to the news.
Would love to have Snodgrass back at #lufc but got Celtic written all over it #itk
— Thomas (@Tickets_1) August 17, 2017
Dear LUFC
Please sign Snodgrass #lufc
— Tom Kilvington (@tomkilvo7) August 17, 2017
Snodgrass and McCormack, you say? Get the band back together and recreate the #lufc glory days 2011-12? pic.twitter.com/g2o3BkuOwy
— Craig Reeves (@vivareeves) August 17, 2017
Hey @andrearadri you've done loads already but if you fancy one more, signing Snodgrass would be perfect 👌 #lufc
— Scott (@scott_lion) August 17, 2017
Fans saying Snodgrass wouldn't be welcome back at ER 😂. Give your head a wobble #lufc #MOT
— Karl White (@karlthomas85) August 17, 2017
Snodgrass available from West Ham either Loan or transfer.. bring him back #LUFC
— Paul Bourke (@PaulBourke_) August 17, 2017
Yet again the "lets look back not forward" brigade want to bring in an ex player when he's made available .. We don't need Snodgrass #lufc
— Mark Meadows (@Weatherman1965) August 17, 2017