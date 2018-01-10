West Ham, Everton and Newcastle target rules out move abroad

Olivier Giroud’s agent Michael Manuello says the Arsenal striker won’t move to Turkey or China.
The Frenchman has been linked with numerous clubs after struggling to hold down a starting spot this season.
Giroud has started just once in the Premier League this term, making a further 14 substitute appearances and scoring four times.
He has featured regularly in the Europa League, starting all six group games and scoring three goals to help Arsenal to the knockout stages.
“He listens, looks and after he will see,” Manuello told the Mirror.
“Leaving to leave has no use. It has to be coherent and it gives him something more.
“He will have playing time at Arsenal, the second part of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he is only the Europa League.
“The clubs in Turkey? That does not interest him. China either. Leaving to earn more money is not what’s important in his state of mind.”
West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United have been touted as possible destinations for Giroud, although it’s understood that his wife is reluctant to leave London.
He was priced at 20/1 to join the Hammers and those odds seem sure to come down following Manuello’s comments.