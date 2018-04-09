West Ham defender Declan Rice tweets out a message after Chelsea draw

West Ham managed to pick up a crucial point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and the Hammers defender Declan Rice has sent out a message on Twitter after the draw.
Javier Hernandez’s second-half goal cancelled out Azpilicueta’s opener for the hosts.
Irish defender Declan Rice put in a solid performance against his former club. The West Ham defender decided to take a swipe at Chelsea after the game, for releasing him when he was 14 years old.
Released by Chelsea at 14.. 5 years later start against them & put in a fantastic team performance❤⚒ fans were different class too. joe hart👏👏! We keep pushing until the end #COYI pic.twitter.com/UYr8CQBL4r
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 8, 2018
The West Ham defender grew up near the Chelsea training ground and he has revealed that it was ‘deflating’ when the Blues decided to release him. However, the Republic of Ireland international maintains that Chelsea legend John Terry is a mentor for him.
Rice had a point to prove against the Blues and he is clearly delighted to have shown his quality at Stamford Bridge.
He said: “When Chelsea let me go it was really deflating. For me, as a youngster, it’s all I ever knew, living 10 minutes from the training ground and going to loads of the games. It’s one of those where you’ve just got to pick yourself up and go again. I don’t think I need to prove anything, but today I felt I came back and made a statement and I was happy with my performance.”
West Ham are fighting to beat the drop this season and Moyes will be hoping for more performances like these from the 19-year-old defender.