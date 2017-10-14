West Ham could sell Reece Oxford in January

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic recently criticised Reece Oxford after the defender was nominated for this year’s Golden boy award.
The Croatian urged Oxford not to get carried away and he also mentioned that the Englishman is not on the level of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe despite being on the same list as the Frenchman.
According to Mirror, Oxford was a target for Manchester United in the past and if the player is unhappy with Bilic’s remarks, they could come in for him once again. West Ham cannot afford to lose their most talented young player at this stage of his career. Mirror adds that West Ham could sell the player in January.
It will be interesting to see how Oxford reacts to these comments now. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach and is very highly rated by the Hammers coaching staff. Bilic’s relationship with the club hierarchy was damaged during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen how they deal with these remarks about a promising young player.