West Ham could move for Troy Deeney in January

David Moyes is keen on signing a striker this month and the West Ham boss could move for Troy Deeney.
Apparently, West Ham are interested in signing the out of favour Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge. However, they will move for the Watford striker if they fail to land Sturridge.
Deeney has been in and out of the Watford starting lineup this season and he was clearly not a part of Marco Silva’s plans. The arrival of Javi Gracia hasn’t changed much. The new Watford boss seems uncertain about the player’s future at Watford.
The 29-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League before and he could be a good alternative to Andy Carroll. The West Ham striker is injured right now. However, Deeney is quite limited with his skill-set and he is unlikely to improve West Ham significantly.
The Hammers are missing a cutting edge up front and someone like Sturridge would be the ideal addition for them. The Liverpool striker can be unplayable when he is on form. Apart from his injury record, Sturridge has little to no downside.
As per reports, West Ham can loan the player now if they agree to pay £25million for him in the summer.