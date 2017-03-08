West Ham considering summer move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson

West Ham are considering making a move for Middlesbrough defender, Ben Gibson, in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been one of the club’s top performers this season in what’s proved to be a difficult return to the top-flight for Boro. He primarily plays as a centre-back, but is equally capable of playing at left-back.
According to reports from The Standard, Gibson’s versatility has perked West Ham’s interest. The Hammers are attracted by his ability to play in two key positions and are considering making move for him in the summer.
Slaven Bilic has Winston Reid and Jose Fonte as his first choice centre-backs, but he is keen to add more options in those roles.
Gibson signed a five-year contract with the Teeside club last August, and therefore prising him away from the Riverside won’t be an easy task.
Boro hierarchy are expected to demand a high price for Gibson if they stay on in the Premier League. Gibson has come through the club’s academy system, and Boro would seek up to £30m for their player.
Having said that, Boro may struggle to hold on to him, should they be relegated. It will be difficult for them to demand such a price if they drop into the Championship.
Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Gibson. The Gunners are undecided whether to hand Per Mertesacker a new contract. The German’s current deal expires at the end of the next season, and should he leave, Arsenal would need another centre-back.