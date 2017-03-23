West Ham considering summer move for Michy Batshuayi

West Ham United are planning to make a summer move for Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi, according to reports from the Daily Mail.
Batshuayi, 23, joined Chelsea from Marseille on a big money transfer last summer. However, he has struggled for regular games at Stamford Bridge this term.
He has made 16 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League, but all of them have come from the bench. He has managed only 118 minutes of action all season (has scored six goals), and has played second fiddle to Diego Costa. His lack of game time clearly shows that Antonio Conte is not impressed and convinced with him.
There were talks of Batshuayi moving out of the club on loan in January. French giants, Paris Saint-Germain were interested in taking him on loan, but Conte blocked any move at that time.
West Ham were reportedly interested in the French striker before he joined Chelsea, and Slaven Bilic would be looking to sign him in the summer, albeit temporarily.
The Hammers had a £31m bid accepted in the summer for Batshuayi, before Chelsea swooped in with a better offer. The Blues could opt to sell him on a season long loan, rather than on a permanent deal.
Bilic is looking to strengthen his attacking options at the end of the season, and wants to sign Batshuayi on loan. Jermain Defoe and Wayne Rooney are other options for West Ham.