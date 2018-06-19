West Ham confirm the transfer of Issa Diop

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop for a club record fee.
The 21-year-old French defender has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers.
Diop is one of the most talented young defenders around Europe right now and his transfer could prove to be vital in the long run.
West Ham certainly need to improve their back four and the arrivals of Diop and Fredericks will help.
Manuel Pellegrini will be expected to challenge for the Europa League places next season and he will need to improve his squad. The Hammers have started the window well and the fans will be expecting more of the same before the window closes.
Diop is expected to partner Winston Reid at the heart of West Ham’s defence next season.
Despite being only 21, the French defender is extremely matured and he was a regular for Toulouse last season.
Speaking to the West Ham media after signing his contract, Diop said: “I am very happy to sign for such a historic, English club, and I hope to show my best here. I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we’ve seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy.”
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the news.
Exciting!
— Jack Sullivan (@jsullivanwhu) June 19, 2018
Class signing
— Aaron 🇸🇳 (@SadioFinish) June 19, 2018
Pellegrini masterclass
— Troy🇵🇹 (@troyboy621) June 19, 2018
Our BEAST!! Fantastic signing 💥💥
— R. Jones (@RockyWhu) June 19, 2018
Welcome sexy
— Jamie Hall 🎯 (@WhufcJamie) June 19, 2018
YESSS YOU FRENCH PRINCE
— Ollie (@OllieclarkWhu) June 19, 2018
Good signing, cringe video
— Tommy O (@Tommy_OConnor) June 19, 2018