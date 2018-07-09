West Ham confirm the signing of Jack Wilshere, fans react

West Ham have completed the signing of Jack Wilshere on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Hammers after his contract with Arsenal expired this summer.
As per the report on the club’s official website, the midfielder will now fly out to Switzerland to link up with Manuel Pellegrini’s squad at their pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz.
The England international revealed that he has had a special bond with West Ham growing up and the move feels special. Wilshere also explained that a chat with the manager convinced him about the move.
He said: “It feels good, it feels special. Many people know that I’ve had a special bond with this Club growing up. People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park. It feels good and of course, my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing.”
He added: “I think it was a number of things. The manager being one and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing. The fans, of course – everyone knows how big West Ham’s fanbase is – and especially in this new Stadium. Not many clubs could fill it week in, week out, and West Ham do. I want to be playing here in front of the Hammers, and my bond I’ve had with the Club over my childhood will make it even more special.”
Despite his injury problems, Wilshere is a superb player and he could prove to be a massive bargain for West Ham. The former Arsenal star is at the peak of his powers and he could give his best years to West Ham if he stays fit. With Lanzini out injured, Wilshere could be West Ham’s creative force next season.
West Ham fans seemed delighted with the news of his arrival. Here is how they reacted to his unveiling on social media.
Welcome the the irons @JackWilshere England in the semi final and now we have jack!!!!! Can this week get any better :)))
— Munner! (@Munner75730730) July 9, 2018
Welcome home mate @JackWilshere ⚒ #COYI
— Daniel Cutter (@DanielCutter) July 9, 2018
great lad, great midfielder
— Ollie (@olliechapman__) July 9, 2018
Such a brilliant signing. Buzzing
— patrick woolcock (@hammerpat2020) July 9, 2018
Quality announcement by the way 👍😍⚒
— Slavomír S (@slavsl) July 9, 2018
We waited 3 days for that shit video. Great signing though
— Chris (@chrismay77734) July 9, 2018
Welcome @JackWilshere ⚒
— West Ham in the Blood (@WestHamBlood) July 9, 2018
Big signing
— Max (@maxhill__) July 9, 2018
Inject that in my veins 💉
— Mæn Łîkê Łañžîńī (@SexyLanzini) July 9, 2018