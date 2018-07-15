West Ham confirm the signing of Felipe Anderson, fans react

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio.
The move has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player has signed a four-year contract with the Hammers.
As per Daily Mail, West Ham are paying a club record fee of £40million for the creative midfielder.
Anderson becomes the seventh signing of the summer for West Ham after the arrivals of Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena.
The Hammers will be without key star Manuel Lanzini for the most part of next season and the fans will be delighted to see that the manager has improved the side’s creativity and attack to deal with the Argentine’s absence.
Anderson was regarded as a world class talented a few seasons ago and it will be interesting to see whether he can fulfil his potential in England.
Speaking to the club media after completing his transfer, the Brazilian playmaker said: “I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United. West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio. They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I’m really happy to be here. It’s a dream come true. I want to thank the owner, David Sullivan because he made a big effort to bring me here. I know how difficult it was, so I have to thank him a lot, and I hope I can repay his faith in me on the pitch with goals and winning games.”
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
The Owners only spent the Money for one Reason!! Mr Manuel Pellegrini!! Our Fantastic Manager and the Best we have Ever had!! ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒
— Roy Jessep (@RoyJessep3) July 15, 2018
@Tom_Edwards1997 unreal
— Max Edwards (@MaxieEdwards) July 15, 2018
#awsome don’t know what’s happening !!
— guy underwood (@japseyeguy) July 15, 2018
👏👏👏 What a transfer window we’re having, hurry up & get this season started! #COYI
— ⚒Adrian Smith⚒ (@adiesmith64) July 15, 2018
Bloody love it, welcome Anderson. Huge potential this team now and slapping 40 mil on a player shows some ambition from the club. Come on son ⚒⚒
— Tom Edwards (@Tom_Edwards1997) July 15, 2018
Absolutely buzzing!!! Welcome Felipe #ThatFelipeFeeling
— Jace De Souza (@desouza1994) July 15, 2018
ITS FINALLY OVER WE GOT HIM YESSSSSSSS HAHAH COME ON YOU IRONS ⚒⚒⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/vmQuIaI1PA
— joe (@RemarkableRice) July 15, 2018
SIUUUUUUUUUUUU
— Mæn Łîkê Łañžîńī (@SexyLanzini) July 15, 2018