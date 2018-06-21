West Ham confident of signing Felipe Anderson

West Ham are hoping to conclude a deal for Felipe Anderson with Lazio soon.
According to reports, talks have progressed well between the two clubs and the Brazilian is closing in on a move to the Premier League. West Ham are confident of sealing the move soon.
Apparently, West Ham will shatter their club transfer record to sign the attacking midfielder. The fee is expected to be in the region of £35 million.
Manuel Pellegrini is keen on adding to his attack and Anderson could prove to be a superb addition.
The Brazilian is very highly rated in the game and if he manages to fulfil his potential with West Ham, the £35 million fee would prove to be a bargain.
West Ham have been very active in the market this summer and they have already signed three players.
Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski have been brought in to improve the club’s defensive spine.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers look to improve their strike force once Anderson is signed. West Ham cannot rely on Chicharito to score consistently next season.
They have been linked with Moussa Konate earlier this week.