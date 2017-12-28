West Ham closing in on the signing of Alfie Mawson

West Ham boss David Moyes is looking to improve his defensive options when the transfer window opens in January.
According to latest reports, Swansea defender Alfie Mawson is a top target for the Hammers and they are willing to break the bank for him.
Mawson has been a rock at the back for the Welsh outfit and he would be a fantastic addition to West Ham’s back four.
The Welsh outfit have been atrocious this season and selling Mawson could be dangerous for them. The defender could still make a big difference in their fight for survival.
Swansea cannot afford to lose a player like him at this stage of the season but they know that the money from Mawson’s sale will help them improve multiple positions.
As per ESPN, West Ham are closing in on the transfer and are prepared to pay a fee in excess of £20m plus add-ons for him.
West Ham have improved a lot since the arrival of Moyes and players like Mawson could cement a top half finish for them this season.