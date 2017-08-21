West Ham close to signing William Carvalho

West Ham are closing in on the signing of William Carvalho according to Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old midfielder is a top target for Slaven Bilic and the Hammers have already initiated talks with Sporting for the player.
According to the report, Carvalho has a £40m release clause in his contract but West Ham are hoping to sign him for less. Apparently, the player is keen on a move to the Premier League but Sporting will only sanction a transfer if the player’s buy-out clause is met.
Sky Sports believe that West Ham have already had a bid rejected for the defensive midfielder.
Recently, the Portuguese outfit signed Rodrigo Battaglia as a potential replacement for Carvalho. It is evident that they are preparing for a sale. If West Ham can get closer to the asking price, they will have a great chance of landing the player.
Carvalho was left out of the matchday squad against Steaua Bucharest despite being fit.
The midfielder helped his country win Euro 2016 and he would be cracking addition to the West Ham side.
The Hammers have been struggling defensively so far and have shipped 7 goals in their last two Premier League games. The arrival of Carvalho would provide some much-needed cover for their centre backs and allow the attacking players more freedom in the opposition final third.
West Ham have already signed Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Sead Haksabanovic so far and Carvalho would wrap up a very good window for them.