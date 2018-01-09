West Ham close to signing Jonjo Shelvey

West Ham are interested in signing the Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.
David Moyes is hoping to add to his midfield in January and the West Ham boss has identified the former Liverpool player as a target.
As per the reports, talks are progressing well and Newcastle are looking to sign a replacement before letting him leave.
Shelvey has been in and out of the squad this season and it is evident that he is no longer a starter for Rafa Benitez.
West Ham are looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone and Moyes is ready to spend in January. As for Newcastle, Rafa will be hoping to raise some funds for January signings by selling his fringe players.
Also, the player is on £80,000-a-week and Newcastle cannot afford to pay that kind of money to a fringe player.
There is no doubt that Shelvey is a talented midfielder who will improve West Ham’s passing range. Furthermore, the Newcastle midfielder will add goals to Moyes’ side as well.
However, the former Liverpool player is quite inconsistent and he will need to improve if he wants to play regularly for the Hammers.