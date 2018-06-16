West Ham close to signing Javier Pastore

West Ham are interested in signing the Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore this summer.
The PSG midfielder is not a key part of Tuchel’s first team plans next season and he will need to leave in order to play regularly.
Manuel Pellegrini would be able to provide him with that platform and the Hammers are in talks to sign the playmaker now.
As per the reports, talks are at an advanced stage right now and an agreement is close to being reached.
Pini Zahavi and West Ham owner David Gold are currently discussing the terms of the deal and the player is willing to accept a pay cut to join the Premier League side.
PSG need to sell players in order to comply with the FFP regulations and West Ham will look to take advantage of that and sign the player for a knockdown fee.
West Ham are in need of some creativity at the centre of the park and Pastore could be a superb signing for them. With Lanzini injured, the Argentine could have a big role to play at West Ham next season.