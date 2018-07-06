West Ham close to signing Jack Wilshere on a free transfer

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Jack Wilshere on a free transfer.
The midfielder recently left Arsenal after his contract expired this summer.
As per the report from Sun, Wilshere held talks with the Hammers earlier this week and an agreement is close.
The England international is set to earn £100,000-a-week and he will sign a three-year contract with West Ham.
Manuel Pellegrini needs to improve his midfield and Wilshere should prove to be a quality addition on a free. The former Arsenal man will add more creativity and drive to the West Ham midfield.
With Manuel Lanzini ruled out for most of next season, Wilshere could play a key role for the East London club.
Furthermore, Wilshere’s leadership qualities could be a plus for West Ham as well.
As for the player, he needs to play regularly in order to regain his form and his place in the national setup and West Ham would provide him with that opportunity.
The report adds that the midfielder could join up with his new teammates in their pre-season camp in Switzerland if the deal goes through in time.