West Ham chairman promises to revamp the club’s transfer setup

West Ham chairman David Sullivan has promised to overhaul the club’s recruitment policy ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Hammers had a very poor January window which was followed by the sacking of Tony Henry.
The former chief of recruitment was dismissed after making racist remarks in an email. Apparently, Henry said to an agent that West Ham would not consider signing African players anymore.
Sullivan has asked the fans to have faith in the club to turn it around in the transfer market. The West Ham co-chairman believes that the club will analyse their targets better in future and they won’t be spending money just for the sake of it.
The West Ham fans will certainly appreciate this initiative from the club. There is no doubt that the Hammers need to improve their recruitment in order to break into the top 8.
He said: “Going forward, we are going to completely re-jig it, I am going to delegate the whole thing to a huge new analysis system and a new head of recruitment, massive video analysis department, increase the scouting. Every player will be looked at five or six times, we won’t be signing a player based on who the manager has never seen play; the manager will watch him play and we hope we will spend our money better. We are not going to spend money for the sake of it.”
West Ham spent a considerable sum of money in the summer but former manager Slaven Bilic struggled to get their best out of his new signings. The arrival of Moyes has made a positive impact on the new players and the likes of Chicharito and Arnautovic have improved in the recent weeks.