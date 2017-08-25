West Ham boss questions Benitez gripes ahead of Newcastle trip

Slaven Bilic has questioned Rafa Benitez’s moans over Newcastle United’s transfer business this summer.
Benitez has claimed the club hasn’t done enough to strengthen its squad, yet the Magpies’ net spend in this transfer window has been £26 million – around £8m more than West Ham.
The Hammers travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle and Bilic believes the Spaniard’s complaints have been over the top.
“I think in this transfer window, I don’t know exactly, but I follow who they have bought and sold,” he told the Express.
“They are not happy with the transfers, but they have spent more money than we have spent in this transfer window – if we are talking about net money.
“Okay, they maybe needed more to improve because they came from the Championship.
“It is a big club, they were all buzzing. They won the league and now it was: ‘Now we are going to rule the world or whatever’. Maybe they tried. I think they tried.
“What I think happened is they tried, but maybe they were unable to get those targets that they wanted. Like we did last year for example.
“Maybe they were thinking too big and those players, they didn’t want to come. But I don’t feel that they are not an ambitious club.”
Bilic also said he was “quite confident” that Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho would sign for West Ham before the transfer window closes.