West Ham are trying to sign Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore

West Ham United have been linked with several attackers over the last few weeks and the latest name in the rumour mill is that of Bertrand Traore.
Slaven Bilic is looking to add some pace and mobility to his forward line and the Chelsea striker is apparently a target for the Hammers.
According to Daily Mirror, West Ham want to sign Traore this summer. The report adds that the young striker is valued at around £17 million.
Although West Ham will try to sign the player on a loan deal, they are prepared to sign him permanently if the Champions are open to selling him. A loan move would be ideal at this stage. Traore is way too talented to be sold right now but he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential. A move to West Ham on loan would help him play week in week out and grow as a footballer.
As per the report, Everton are interested in the player as well and will try to include him in any deal to take Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.
West Ham have been monitoring Traore’s progress and are impressed with his performances for Ajax. Traore was on loan at the Dutch club during the 2016/17 season. The Chelsea youth star was a key member of Ajax’s first team and he managed to score 14 times during his 43 appearances in all competitions.
The 21-year-old was quite impressive in the Europa League last year and he helped the Eredivisie giants reach the final of the competition.