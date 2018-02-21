West Ham are ready to offer David Moyes a two-year deal

West Ham are ready to offer a new deal to David Moyes.
The former Everton boss has managed to impress since taking over and the Hammers are prepared to stick with him for the long haul.
As per the reports, the Scottish manager is likely to be offered a two-year extension.
The report adds that David Moyes has already started planning for the summer transfer window.
The West Ham boss recently watched Hibernian’s John McGinn in action. He is also keeping tabs on Vincent Thill and the Dutch goalkeeper Joel Drommel.
There is no doubt that West Ham have improved a lot since the arrival of Moyes. Bilic’s signings have also improved under his guidance.
Keeping Moyes at the club is perhaps a wise decision from West Ham right now. The club needs some stability and Moyes is the right man for the job.
Although the former Manchester United boss is not an inspiring choice for a club aiming to play European football, he will improve the Hammers in the short term.