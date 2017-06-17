West Ham are interested in signing Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore

West Ham United are looking to sign an attacker this summer and the Hammers have identified Adama Traore as a target.
The Middlesbrough winger had a mixed season last year but West Ham are prepared to gamble on his talent with a £8m bid according to reports.
Slaven Bilic wants to introduce some pace in his attack and Traore’s blistering pace would be a welcome addition.
As per the report, West Ham are confident of signing the former Barcelona winger this summer. It will be interesting to see how Garry Monk reacts to this situation now. The new Middlesbrough manager might not want to sell a promising talent like Traore just yet.
Yesterday, BetVictor suspended betting on West Ham signing Traore and it seems that there might be some truth to Gazzette’s report after all.
During his time at the club, former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka claimed that Traore needs to improve his discipline and defensive contribution in order to succeed. Despite his pace and unpredictability, Traore has often left his full backs exposed because of his tendency to bomb forward.
On paper, the 21-year-old could be a very good signing for the Hammers and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee now.