West Ham are confident of signing Fyodor Smolov in summer

Russian striker Fyodor Smolov was linked with a move to England earlier this summer and the player could finally make the move at the end of this season.
According to reports, West Ham want to sign the Russian forward and they are confident of agreeing on a deal worth around £15million.
Smolov has been a proven goalscorer for his club and country. The 28-year-old would be a solid signing for David Moyes’s side.
The Hammers have struggled to score goals this season and new signing Javier Hernandez has failed to deliver. Smolov could address those problems next season. The Russian international has bagged 50 goals in 67 games for Krasnodar so far. He has scored 12 times in 30 games for Russia as well.
West Ham wanted to sign the striker last summer but Moyes pulled out of the deal. The former Manchester United boss was worried about Smolov’s physical abilities. It will be interesting to see whether they manage to land the player now.