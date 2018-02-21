West Ham and Newcastle set to battle it out for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

West Ham United are interested in signing the highly rated Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer.
The 22-year-old midfielder has been excellent for the French club this season and he would be a very good addition to most midtable teams in the Premier League.
According to reports, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the player as well and they could make a move in summer.
Anguissa would add some much-needed steel to West Ham and Newcastle’s midfielder. The Cameroon international is a physically imposing defensive midfielder who will improve West Ham and Newcastle’s defence.
Both teams have struggled to defend this season and the 22-year-old would certainly help in that department. Furthermore, he will also allow the creative and attack-minded players to play with more freedom.
West Brom tried to sign the player for £13million earlier this season and Anguissa’s suitors will have to pay more than that in the summer.
Marseille will not want to sell a key player but if a suitable offer comes in, the player might just force his way into the Premier League.