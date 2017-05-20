West Ham and Everton interested in signing Kelechi Iheanacho

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing the Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
The 20-year-old is highly rated at Etihad but the player has had limited first team chances since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. Furthermore, the signing of Gabriel Jesus has pushed him further down the pecking order.
Iheanacho has played just 111 minutes of Premier League football since the turn of the year and therefore Manchester City will consider reasonable offers for him at the end of this season.
According to ESPN, the Premier League giants will consider selling him for offers in excess of £20 million. The report adds that Everton are looking at the player as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku. West Ham United are interested in Iheanacho as well and the Hammers prepared to pay the asking price.
Back in March, Iheanacho stated his desire to stay at the club and fight for his place. However, he will need to make a decision that benefits his career this summer. He is at a stage where he will need regular football to fulfil his potential and that is simply not possible at Manchester City.
Iheanacho has scored 7 goals in all competitions this season and he is clearly talented enough to make the grade at a mid-table Premier League club for now. West Ham could use a mobile forward like him and Everton would also be a sensible option if Lukaku leaves.
There is no doubt that the Manchester City striker has the talent to play for a top club in future. But he needs to move away in search of regular football if he wants to develop as a player.