West Ham agree deal to sign Thiago Maia

West Ham United are all set to sign the Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia from Lille.
According to the Sun, the Hammers have agreed on a fee of around £20million for the defensive midfielder.
Maia will be Pellegrini’s eighth summer signing. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to England with Newcastle United as well. Maia was a target for Benitez this summer.
The report claims that Pellegrini was keen on signing a defensive midfielder this summer and he has pushed through a deal to sign the former Santos starlet now.
Apparently, Lille are struggling financially right now and West Ham have taken advantage of their situation. Maia has a release clause of around £50million but the Hammers will sign him for a knockdown fee now.
Maia will add some much-needed presence to the West Ham midfield next season. He will be expected to partner Wilshere and Noble at the heart of Pellegrini’s midfield.
The Brazilian will shield the back four and allow the likes of Wilshere to play with more freedom and express themselves in the attack.
West Ham have sold Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to Crystal Palace and the Brazilian will take his place in the squad.