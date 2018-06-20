West Ham agree deal to sign Lukasz Fabianski, fans react

West Ham have completed the signing of Lukasz Fabianski for a fee of £7m.
The 33-year-old Polish keeper has signed a three year deal with the Hammers and he is expected to compete with Adrian for the starting spot next year.
West Ham have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have already sealed the signings of Diop, Fredericks and Fabianski.
The Hammers are expected to move for Lazio’s Felipe Anderson as well.
Manuel Pellegrini will be expected to challenge for the Europa League spots next season and the Chilean has got his transfer business spot on so far.
Fabianski has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he should prove to be a valuable option for his new club.
The 33-year-old is currently away at the World Cup with his national team and he seemed delighted to have joined the London club.
Speaking to the club media after his transfer, Fabianski said: “West Ham is a massive club so I’m really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here. I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career”.
