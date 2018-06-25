Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham agree deal to sign Felipe Anderson

West Ham are set to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio this summer.

As per the reports, the Hammers have finally agreed on a deal to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

The Premier League outfit were locked in talks with the Italian club for a while now and an agreement has been reached.

West Ham will pay 40 million Euros for the player. Furthermore, there will be a 20% future sell on clause as well.

Anderson should be a very good signing for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. The Brazilian is quite highly rated within the game and if he can regain his confidence, he could make a big difference next season.

With Lanzini ruled out for a considerable period of time, the Hammers will need another creative star to step up and Anderson could be that player.

Italian journalist Nicolo Chira believes Anderson will sign a 5 year deal with the Hammers and he will earn 3.5 million Euros per season.

West Ham have been very active in the market this summer and Pellegrini has already pulled off some quality signings. The likes of Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski will improve West Ham next season.

