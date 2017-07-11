West Ham agree deal to sign Badou N’Diaye

West Ham are set to sign the Senegal international Badou N’Diaye this summer.
According to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, the Hammers have agreed on a deal to sign the Osmanlispor midfielder. N’Diaye was a target for Newcastle United as well but West Ham have moved swiftly to secure his services.
As per the report, Osmanlıspor’s director Ender Yurtguven has already confirmed the transfer and the player will join up with his new teammates soon. Apparently, Slaven Bilic is delighted to have secured the player’s services for next season.
The Turkish outlet have also revealed that West Ham United will pay around £8.5m for the highly rated Senegal international.
N’Diaye joined Osmanlispor two years ago and has been a key player for them. The 26-year-old midfielder scored 18 goals for the Turkish side in the last two seasons.
West Ham are in need of a combative presence at the heart of their midfield and N’Diaye could be a perfect fit for them. Furthermore, the Senegal midfielder can chip in with valuable goals as well.
The Hammers certainly need to add more goals to their side and signing one good striker is not enough. The best teams often score collectively and West Ham will need to do just that if they want to challenge for the European places next year.