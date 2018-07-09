West Ham agree deal to sign Andriy Yarmolenko

West Ham are set to continue their summer recruitment drive with the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.
The 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Hammers after the Londoners agreed on a £17.5m fee with Borussia Dortmund.
Sky Sports add that Jack Wilshere is set to join the club in the coming days as well.
Yarmolenko signed for the German club last summer but he struggled to impress. The Ukrainian managed to score just 6 goals in 26 appearances for them.
It will be interesting to see whether he can rediscover his form and confidence in England now.
Yarmolenko’s playing style should make him a superb fit for English football. The 28-year-old is pacy, direct and a good finisher. He will add a different dimension to Pellegrini’s attack.
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the Europa League places next season and players like Yarmolenko could certainly elevate them to that level.
The Hammers have already signed the likes of Fredericks, Diop and Fabianski so far. They are hoping to land Bruno Fernandes and Felipe Anderson as well.