West Ham agree club record deal for Felipe Anderson, fans react

West Ham have agreed on a club record deal to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio.
According to Sky Sports, the Hammers will pay £35m for the midfielder.
The Brazilian attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club for a while now and the Hammers have now secured his services.
Pellegrini seemed keen on improving his attack and Anderson should be a fantastic signing for him. With Lanzini injured for most of next season, the Brazilian could be the creative hub of the side.
Anderson was rated as a world-class talent a few seasons ago but his development has stalled somewhat. If Pellegrini can help him fulfil his potential, he could be leading star in the Premier League.
West Ham have had a very impressive window so far and the fans will be delighted to see the ambition of the owners. The Hammers have already signed the likes of Fredericks, Diop, Fabianski, Yarmolenko and Wilshere.
West Ham will be expected to challenge for the Europa League spots after this significant summer outlay.
Here is how the Premier League fans reacted to the news.
What drugs are West Ham taking
— MandemPlug (@MandemPlug) July 12, 2018
West Ham are making some solid moves… Pellegrini is building himself quite a team.
— Anele Kumalo (@NovaXXVI) July 12, 2018
West Ham doing a absolute dirt this window
— ¹⁹👑 (@Rashford101) July 12, 2018
Oh yesssssssssss welcome to West Ham United Felipe andersooooooonnnnn
— joe (@RemarkableRice) July 12, 2018
Sullivan has gone mad!! He is actually spending money
— Paul Suett (@PaulCelebSuett) July 12, 2018
— Lewis⚒ (@lewiswhufc__) July 12, 2018
West Ham making some decent transfers and spending big. Yarmolenko, Wilshere, now Felipe Anderson. Brilliant business honestly (plus they have signed Fabianski and Diop as well.)
— Chirag Gupta (@Gupta__Chirag) July 12, 2018
Ahhhh I love you West Ham
— Ben (@Yarmxlenko) July 12, 2018
Just love how @WestHamUtd are going about there transfer business
— oyewole lukumon (@lukenggod) July 12, 2018
great signing
— Jack Watts (@wogga456) July 12, 2018
West Ham have zero chills this transfer window.
— Yinka Fasanye (@Ola_yinkaaa) July 12, 2018