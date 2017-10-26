West Brom vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

West Brom vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2017/18
28th October, 15:00 pm BST
The Hawthorns, West Bromwich
Live Stream: Watch West Brom vs Manchester City live on NBCSN (US)
West Brom vs Manchester City Preview
West Brom host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend and the Baggies will be looking to get back to winning ways with a morale-boosting win.
Tony Pulis’ men are winless in eight matches and are hovering just above the relegation zone.
On the other hand, Manchester City have been unplayable in the Premier League so far. They have been scoring goals for fun and WBA could be on the receiving end of a thrashing here.
The visitors have won seven in a row in the league and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table this weekend. United and Spurs face each other and City will look to take full advantage of that.
West Brom vs Manchester City Team News
Jonny Evans is expected to miss out with a groin injury. Gareth Barry is also unlikely to feature after picking up a hamstring injury.
Gareth McAuley and Hal Robson-Kanu are doubts and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
As for the away side, Ilkay Gündogan picked up a knock against Wolves and is a doubt this weekend. Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany are both ruled out.
Predicted West Brom Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Foster; Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Rodriguez, Krychowiak, Yacob, Livermore, Chadli; Rondon
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho; B.Silva, De Bruyne, D.Silva, Sane; Aguero
West Brom vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 12 matches against West Brom in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win here.
West Brom have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 9 matches against Man City in all competitions. Another high scoring game seems likely.
Manchester City have been winning at both half time and full time in 9 of their last 10 matches against West Brom in all competitions. Bet on City to win both halves.
West Brom vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City are firm favourites heading into this game and they should be able to punish a below-par WBA side this weekend.
The home side are going through a rough patch right now and things are unlikely to improve anytime soon. An away win seems certain.
West Brom 0-3 Manchester City