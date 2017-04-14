West Brom vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
West Brom vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2016/17
16th April, 13:30 pm BST
Hawthorne, West Brom
Live Stream: Watch West Brom vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports 1
West Brom Team News & Preview
West Brom host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and Tony Pulis’s side have been disappointing for a while now.
The Baggies have only won one of their last six matches and have failed to score in two of their last three at home.
Pulis has a fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend and the home side will need to improve a lot in order to get back to winning ways against a determined Liverpool side.
Predicted West Brom Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Phillips, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool will be full of confidence after a stunning win over Stoke City last week.
The Reds are well placed in the race for a top-four finish right now and will look to add another win here.
West Brom have done well against Liverpool at home and this will be a big challenge for Jurgen Klopp’s men. The last three meetings between the sides at the Hawthorns have all ended in a draw.
The away side will be without the likes of Henderson, Lallana, Mane, Ings and Ejaria.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lucas; Coutinho, Sturridge, Firmino
West Brom vs Liverpool Key Stats
West Brom have drawn their last 3 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.
West Brom have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
West Brom vs Liverpool Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Liverpool’s last 7 games in the Premier League.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 7 matches against West Brom in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win this week.
West Brom vs Liverpool Prediction
This will be a close contest and Liverpool will need to stay focused in order to get a win here. West Brom can frustrate their opposition with their defensive approach and the Reds will need to be patient.
On paper, Liverpool are firm favourites to win here. Considering the fact that West Brom have nothing to play for anymore, an away seems likely.
West Brom 1-2 Liverpool