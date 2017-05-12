WBA vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
West Brom vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2016/17
12th May, 20:00 pm BST
Hawthorns, West Brom
Live Stream: Watch West Brom vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports 1
West Brom Team News & Preview
West Brom host Premier Leaders Chelsea this week and Tony Pulis’ men will look to get a positive result in their last home game of the season.
The Baggies will look to cement their place in the top half with a positive result and delay Chelsea’s title party for another week at least.
Matt Phillips and Robson-Kanu are the only injury worries for the home side.
Predicted West Brom Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Yacob; McClean, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt; Rondon
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea can secure the title this week and the Blues will look to do just that with a win.
Although they are favourites to win, they don’t have a good record at the Hawthorns of late. This will be a tricky outing for them. Chelsea have only won one of their last five matches away to West Brom.
Antonio Conte has a fully fit squad to choose from for this week.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard
West Brom vs Chelsea Key Stats
Chelsea are undefeated in 26 of their last 29 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 matches in the Premier League.
West Brom have lost their last 3 home matches in the Premier League.
West Brom vs Chelsea Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Chelsea’s last 10 games in the Premier League.
West Brom have failed to score in their last 3 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on Chelsea to keep a clean sheet.
West Brom have been losing at both half time and full time in their last 3 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on Chelsea to win both halves.
West Brom vs Chelsea Prediction
West Brom won’t make it easy for the Blues but they are in supreme form right now. Conte’s men are full of confidence and have the quality to grind out a win here.
Chelsea deserve to win the Premier League this season and are likely to secure the title later tonight.
West Brom 0-1 Chelsea