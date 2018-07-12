West Brom should make a move for Everton defender Tyias Browning

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Tyias Browning is expected to leave the Merseyside club on loan in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old has returned to the Blues after spending last season with Sunderland on loan. He was regular for the Black Cats and made 27 appearances for them, but missed the end of the season with injury.
He has now recovered fully and has travelled to La Manga with the club under-23 squad for warm weather training camp.
The Liverpool Echo claims that Browning is expected to move out on loan again, and there should not be any shortage of admirers (mainly Championship clubs).
With that in mind, it will be ideal for West Brom to make a move for him. Darren Moore is looking to bolster his defence, especially after the departure of Jonny Evans.
West Brom have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, but Browning represents a more realistic signing for the Baggies.
Also, with the future of Craig Dawson up in the air, signing a centre-back is a priority for the Baggies. Browning, who has prior Championship experience, will be a good addition to the squad.
Browning has a contract at the club till 2019, and West Brom can either sign him on loan or permanently on a cut price deal.