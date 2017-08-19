Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Brom ready to sell Jonny Evans for £30m

19 August, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom

Manchester City are looking to sign the West Brom defender Jonny Evans this summer.

Pep Guardiola is looking to add more homegrown players to his squad and the former Barcelona boss has identified Evans as the ideal target.

 

According to The Times, West Brom have informed City that they will sell the player for an offer of around £30 million.

Manchester City have already had two bids rejected for the Northern Irishman in the region of £15 million and £18 million respectively.

Evans could be the ideal squad player for Manchester City in the absence of Kompany. The Belgian’s injury record means that Pep will need a cover for him. The 29-year-old defender also has the winning experience (from his time at Old Trafford) and he resides in Manchester so there won’t be any relocation issues.

Furthermore, the West Brom centre-back is a ball playing defender and he would suit Pep’s style of football.

It will be interesting to see whether City match West Brom’s asking price for the player now. £30 million is a lot of money for a 29-year-old mid-table defender, but the market is inflated and no club will want to sell their star player on a bargain, this late in the window.

