West Brom preparing club record bid for Mamadou Sakho

Premier League outfit West Brom are looking to sign the out of favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before the transfer window closes.
According to Telegraph, the Baggies want the French international as a replacement for Jonny Evans. The former Manchester United player is expected to join Manchester City.
As per the report, West Brom are set to bid £30 million for the player. Apparently, Pulis is interested in Troy Deeney as well. Initially, the Baggies were linked with Kevin Wimmer from Spurs but Telegraph believes that Pulis has abandoned that chase.
Sakho was linked with a move to Crystal Palace earlier this summer but Liverpool’s asking price forced the Eagles to consider other alternatives. It will be interesting to see whether they revive their interest in the Frenchman now.
There is no doubt that Sakho would be a terrific addition for most teams in the Premier League. If WBA manage to sign him, they would not only be replacing Evans in the short term but upgrading on the Northern Irishman in the long run as well. Despite his exile at Liverpool, he is still their best centre back on form and signing him could be a masterstroke from Pulis.
Sakho is still only 27 and is yet to reach his peak. A regular run of games in a defensive setup could help the Frenchman fulfill his potential. Tony Pulis’ system is built around the defence and Sakho will benefit from that.