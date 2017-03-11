West Brom planning to sign Chelsea legend John Terry in the summer

West Brom could make a fresh approach to sign Chelsea defender, John Terry, this summer. Tony Pulis, the Baggies manager, admitted that he had tried to sign the Chelsea legend during the January transfer window.
Terry, four times Premier League winner with Chelsea, has only few months left on his contract, and it is highly unlikely that he will be offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge.
On Friday, The Times reported that the 36-year-old defender is considering the option of moving to another English top-flight side over the summer. Stoke City and Bournemouth are also said to have shown interest, but it seems Pulis would try to persuade him to move to the Midlands.
Pulis said, as quoted by Sky Sports:
I’ve always thought he was a good player. It (January’s enquiry) was just finding out what the situation was and then it was whether we moved on it or we didn’t.
There was more than one player we enquired about in January. You’ve mentioned John, but there was most probably three or four others of that ilk that we were enquiring about – and I think enquiry is the word.
There was no approach made, it was just finding out what the situation was, and the situation was that John wanted to stay at Chelsea.
I think he wanted to be there and stay there and be part of going out as a champion.
If he becomes available in the summer we’ll sit down then and have a little think about what we’ve got and what we haven’t got and then we’ll take it from there.
Pulis will have at least one vacancy in his squad, with Jonas Olsson, the Sweden international, expected to be released after nine years at The Hawthorns.
If Terry heads to West Brom in the summer, he would form an experienced centre-back partnership with Gareth McAuley, who is expected to sign a one-year contract extension at the club.
The 37-year-old defender is the Premier League’s oldest outfield player, and Pulis has confirmed that the Northern Ireland international is close to agreeing a new contract with the Baggies.