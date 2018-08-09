Report: West Brom want £5m rated Leeds defender Luke Ayling

According to reports from The Sun (transfer live blog; 09/08/2017), West Bromwich Albion are keen to sign Leeds United defender Luke Ayling on the final day of the summer transfer window.
West Brom have signed several players to bolster their defence but it seems the Baggies are still keen to strengthen at the back.
The report claims that Darren Moore’s side are lining up a deadline day move for Leeds United defender Ayling who is valued at £5 million.
The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Bristol City in 2016 and has been an important player for the Whites. Last season he made 27 Championship appearances, although he missed a chunk of the season due to an ankle ligament injury.
Ayling is a versatile defender who usually plays at right-back for Leeds, but he can also operate as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder.
Leeds United must reject Baggies move
Ayling signed a new deal at Leeds in October 2017 and has a contract at the Yorkshire club till 2021. Therefore, Leeds are in no hurry to sell the player who is so important for them.
Leeds have made some excellent signings this summer while also shifting some of the unwanted players from the club. Marcelo Bielsa has done remarkably well to keep the core team together, and certainly, he won’t entertain a bid on the deadline day as low as just £5 million for a top quality player like Ayling.