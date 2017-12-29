West Brom hoping to sign Danny Ings on loan

West Brom are looking to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings when the transfer window opens in January.
The former Burnley forward’s Liverpool career has been plagued with injuries and he has failed to impress Jurgen Klopp so far.
Ings could be allowed to leave on loan in order to build up his match fitness and rediscover his form. West Brom are prepared to make a move for the player and sign him for the remainder of this season.
Alan Pardew believes that West Brom are in desperate need of goals and therefore Ings is a priority target for him.
The report from Independent claims that Pardew has been a long-term admirer of the player and he tried to sign Ings during his time at Crystal Palace as well. The likes of Newcastle and West Ham are interested in the player as well.
Ings needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a loan move could do wonders for him. Even if he fails to make it at Liverpool, playing week in week out could help him secure a suitable move.
Furthermore, if he manages to impress with WBA, Liverpool will be able to sell him for a higher fee as well.