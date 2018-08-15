West Brom fans react to Rekeem Harper display vs Luton Town

West Bromwich Albion progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup after earning a 1-0 victory against Luton Town at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.
Oliver Burke scored his first West Brom goal and he will be looking to kickstart his career after a frustrating 2017-18 debut campaign.
One player who particularly impressed was 18-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper who showed great composure in the middle of the park alongside a senior professional like James Morrison.
He was one of several academy players on show as Darren Moore unleashed the raw talents on the pitch. His previous and only appearance for the Baggies was a 20-minute cameo against Bournemouth last season. Harper was given his first start by Moore on Tuesday, and he didn’t disappoint.
He showed flashes of potential, and made one defence-splitting pass to Conor Townsend. His performance has earned him rich plaudits from the Baggies fans on social media.
Looks a real talent 👌🏻 also worth mentioning Rekeem Harper who was superb 🙌🏻
— Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) August 15, 2018
rekeem Harper you should in my eyes , given a chance to play in midfield pace to burn ,just what we need💪💪💪
— Wayne nicholls (@Waynenicholls4) August 15, 2018
He did indeed boss the game but have to say Rekeem Harper is some talent Jase. Been keeping a close eye on the lad since start of last season when I saw him in pre season game at Walsall. Really impressed me, gotta be close to starting 11
— Carl Burkitt (@baggyboy1878) August 15, 2018
Rekeem Harper is class #wba
— Jon Davies (@Jon_Davies93) August 14, 2018
Best player on the pitch ..👏👏👏
— kev key (@kevkeywba) August 14, 2018
Fantastic performance tonight Rekeem! Hopefully see you in the 1st team
— Sarah smith (@Sarahbubbles29) August 14, 2018
West Brom could still be looking to sign a defensive midfielder before the end of this month after Claudio Yacob left the Hawthorns at the end of his contract.
The youngster has shown great composure and deserves more game time this season. He spent a part of last season on loan to Blackburn Rovers and made nine appearances.