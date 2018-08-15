Blog Competitions English Championship West Brom fans react to Rekeem Harper display vs Luton Town

West Brom fans react to Rekeem Harper display vs Luton Town

15 August, 2018 English Championship, West Brom


West Bromwich Albion progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup after earning a 1-0 victory against Luton Town at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

Oliver Burke scored his first West Brom goal and he will be looking to kickstart his career after a frustrating 2017-18 debut campaign.

One player who particularly impressed was 18-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper who showed great composure in the middle of the park alongside a senior professional like James Morrison.

He was one of several academy players on show as Darren Moore unleashed the raw talents on the pitch. His previous and only appearance for the Baggies was a 20-minute cameo against Bournemouth last season. Harper was given his first start by Moore on Tuesday, and he didn’t disappoint.

He showed flashes of potential, and made one defence-splitting pass to Conor Townsend. His performance has earned him rich plaudits from the Baggies fans on social media.

West Brom could still be looking to sign a defensive midfielder before the end of this month after Claudio Yacob left the Hawthorns at the end of his contract.

The youngster has shown great composure and deserves more game time this season. He spent a part of last season on loan to Blackburn Rovers and made nine appearances.

Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Bolton
Aston Villa's John McGinn reveals why he snubbed Celtic

About The Author

johnblake