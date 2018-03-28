West Brom defender Craig Dawson would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Earlier this month, the Sunday People reported that (18th March 2018; page 48), Aston Villa are rivalling Middlesbrough to sign West Brom defender Craig Dawson.
Tony Pulis, who is now the boss at Boro, is keen to be reunited with Dawson at the end of the season. West Brom are teetering on the verge of relegation, and the Baggies could lose some of their key players if they drop down to the Championship.
Reuniting with his former manager could be a tempting proposition, but Dawson could be willing to continue in the Premier League, and Villa can offer him the escape route should Steve Bruce’s side attain promotion.
Dawson may not be one of the flashiest players in the market but he could be a very smart signing for Villa.
The 27-year-old has been one of the consistent performers for the club, and could bring his wealth of Premier League experience to the side. He is reliable and versatile.
Furthermore, with John Terry nearing the end of his career, he could be that experienced leader in the team Villa would require to fill his void.