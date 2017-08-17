West Brom close in on deal for Tottenham defender

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to secure a £15 million move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer.
The 24-year-old has found his opportunities limited at Spurs and according to the Telegraph he is in talks about a possible transfer to the Hawthorns.
Baggies boss Tony Pulis had been chasing Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson, but he has now turned his attentions to the Austrian international.
Wimmer has made just 31 appearances for Spurs since joining the club for £4.3 million from FC Koln in May 2015.
He previously played 73 games for the German side, helping the club to the Bundesliga 2 title in 2013/14.
Pulis has been eager to improve to his squad, with striker Jay Rodriguez his biggest signing this summer at £12 million from Southampton.
Wimmer’s signing wouldn’t necessarily mean centre-half Jonny Evans would be allowed to leave the club, with Pulis keen to see him sign a new deal after knocking back Manchester City’s £18 million bid for his captain.
Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to Wimmer’s possible move to West Brom.
